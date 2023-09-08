On his birthday, here is a list of Akshay Kumar's most iconic comic roles

In Pic: Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar Birthday 2023: From Raju to Dr Aditya Shrivastav, actor's most iconic comic roles x 00:00

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his impeccable comic timing. Over the years, he has portrayed numerous iconic comic roles that have endeared him to audiences of all ages. From slapstick, humor to witty one-liners, Kumar's ability to make people laugh is a testament to his acting prowess.

Raju - Hera Pheri

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Akshay's earliest forays into comedy was in the 2000 film 'Hera Pheri,' where he played the role of Raju, a lovable yet scheming character who finds himself embroiled in a series of hilarious misadventures with his friends. The film's witty dialogues and Kumar's impeccable comic timing turned it into a cult classic, catapulting him to stardom in the comedy genre.

Sameer - Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

In 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (2004), Kumar portrayed the character of Sameer, a quirky and comically over-the-top guy who gets entangled in a love triangle. His energetic performance and comic antics won the hearts of audiences and solidified his status as a top comic actor.

Dr. Aditya Shrivastav - Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Kumar's ability to effortlessly switch between serious and comic roles is evident in movies like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (2007), where he played the role of a man who must confront paranormal activities in a haunted mansion. His portrayal of the psychiatrist was both amusing and endearing.

Happy Singh - Singh is Kinng

In 'Singh is Kinng' (2008), Akshay Kumar took on the role of Happy Singh, a lovable and bumbling character who travels to Australia on a mission. His antics and goofy persona provided non-stop laughter for the audience.

Varun Batra - Good Newwz

More recently, in 'Good Newwz' (2019), Kumar played the role of Varun, a man caught up in a hilarious mix-up at a fertility clinic. His chemistry with co-star Diljit Dosanjh, coupled with his impeccable comic timing, made the film a box office hit.

Akshay Kumar's contribution to Indian comedy is unparalleled. His ability to make people laugh while delivering important messages through his roles has solidified his position as one of Bollywood's most beloved and accomplished actors. Whether it's through his goofy expressions, quirky style, or witty one-liners, Kumar's comic roles continue to bring joy to audiences.