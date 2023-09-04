Housefull 5: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that the film will be shot in the UK

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh

Listen to this article Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer to be shot in UK x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh will be reuniting for the film Housefull 5 It is the first Indian franchise to have five films Housefull 5 will be released on Diwali 2024

Fans have been eagerly waiting to get updates about 'Housefull 5' ever since the makers officially announced the fifth part. Starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh along with other actors, the film is all set to be released during Diwali in 2024. And guess what? It will be shot in the UK.

Sharing what fans can expect from the shoot, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, "My journey in the film world has always been about giving the best movie experience to our audience. We've built strong relationships with the UK and Saudi Arabia, making these places feel like a second home for our movie shoots. Our commitment to entertain our viewers remains strong, and our upcoming movies promise to make the audience laugh with 'Housefull 5,' inspire with 'Chandu Champion,' and captivate with 'Baaghi 4.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five installments.

The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in the year 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever