Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Housefull 5 Akshay Kumar Riteish Deshmukh starrer to be shot in UK

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer to be shot in UK

Updated on: 08 September,2023 09:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Housefull 5: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that the film will be shot in the UK

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer to be shot in UK

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh

Listen to this article
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer to be shot in UK
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh will be reuniting for the film Housefull 5
  2. It is the first Indian franchise to have five films
  3. Housefull 5 will be released on Diwali 2024

Fans have been eagerly waiting to get updates about 'Housefull 5' ever since the makers officially announced the fifth part. Starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh along with other actors, the film is all set to be released during Diwali in 2024. And guess what? It will be shot in the UK.


Sharing what fans can expect from the shoot, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, "My journey in the film world has always been about giving the best movie experience to our audience. We've built strong relationships with the UK and Saudi Arabia, making these places feel like a second home for our movie shoots. Our commitment to entertain our viewers remains strong, and our upcoming movies promise to make the audience laugh with 'Housefull 5,' inspire with 'Chandu Champion,' and captivate with 'Baaghi 4.'"


'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five installments.


The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in the year 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Akshay Kumar Riteish Deshmukh housefull sajid nadiadwala Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK