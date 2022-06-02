Akshay Kumar expresses shock over singer KK's death at 53

The 'Tadap Tadap' singer was in Kolkata for a concert and just shortly after performing he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, on Tuesday

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Monday, expressed his shock over the untimely death of popular singer-composer KK at the age of 53.

The 'Tadap Tadap' singer was in Kolkata for a concert and just shortly after performing he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, on Tuesday.

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻

Show full article

Talking exclusively to ANI, Akshay recalled the singer's work in his films and said, "He was part of my career, he was part of my lots of songs. He had sung an important song, 'Tu Bhoola Jise', for 'Airlift' also. It was because of that song the climax was sounding so good."

"It was a very shocking thing what happened last night. It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers and it happened at a very young age," he added.

Earlier, Akshay had condoled KK's demise in a tweet by writing, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti ."

Born in New Delhi to C S Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli on August 23, 1968, KK was an alumnus of Delhi's Mount St Mary's School. Following his college, KK reportedly had a short stint as a marketing associate in the hotel industry after which he shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in music.

He is best known for his songs like 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from the movie Kites, 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from the movie 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khuda Jaane' from the movie 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Tadap Tadap' from the movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently busy working on several projects including 'Selfie' and remake of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Akshay is also awaiting the release of 'Prithviraj', which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It is a film based on the life story of brave and mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan and portrays the great warrior's valour and valiant fight against the cruel invader Muhammad Ghori. The film also stars Manushi Chillar in the role of Queen Sanyogita, Chauhah's Sanyogita.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever