Updated on: 02 June,2022 10:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The 'Tadap Tadap' singer was in Kolkata for a concert and just shortly after performing he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, on Tuesday

Akshay Kumar expresses shock over singer KK's death at 53

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP


Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Monday, expressed his shock over the untimely death of popular singer-composer KK at the age of 53.

The 'Tadap Tadap' singer was in Kolkata for a concert and just shortly after performing he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, on Tuesday.





