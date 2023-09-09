Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav on birthday

Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday by offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain with son Aarav, sister Alka and niece

Akshay Kumar at Mahakaleshwar

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday today. The superstar, who announced his next film, titled Mission Raniganj recently, offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this morning.

Akshay's son Aarav Bhatia, sister Alka Hiranandani and his niece were with him for the Bhasma Aarti at the temple. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was also present at the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

During an interaction with the media outside the temple, Akshay said that the country should progress with Mahadev's blessings. Shikhar thanked Lord Shiva for inviting them to his temple to bless them. A reporter asked the cricketer about the World Cup. While Shikhar answered, Akshay playfully said that these are small things to wish for since they are destined to win. He further mentioned that one should pray to Mahakal for progress and the superstar hoped that the country would develop further.

Akshay played the role of Lord Shiva's messenger in his previous film, OMG 2, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. A major chunk of the film was shot in Ujjain.

Workwise, Akshay will be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The teaser released on Thursday. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj coalfield and from the heroic act of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s coal mine rescue mission. The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which is documented to be the world's largest and successful rescue mission against all odds.

Presented by Vashsu Bhagnani, a Pooja Entertainment Production - Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film is set to debut in cinemas on October 6, 2023.