The film is based on true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s first successful coal mine rescue mission

Listen to this article Akshay, Parineeti show Bhangra moves in ‘Jalsa 2.0’ from ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ x 00:00

Makers of the upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra on Saturday unveiled the first track ‘Jalsa 2.0’ on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with the full song video and captioned it, ‘It’s time to celebrate! 🙌 #GetReadyToJalsa. Jalsa 2.0 video out now. Link in bio. #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.”

Sung and lyrics penned by Satinder Sartaaj.

Akshay and Parineeti dressed in Punjabi attire. The duo can be seen performing Bhangra on catchy desi beats.

As soon as Akshay dropped the song video, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

Actor Nupur Sanon wrote, ‘Fav song.”

One of the users wrote, “I think you’re shooting Welcome 3 in London?’

Akshay thrilled fans by announcing the release of the song on Friday. The actor’s comments section lit up with fans expressing their anticipation and sending best wishes and love for his film.

One fan eagerly exclaimed, “Can’t wait to see you playing yet another real-life hero on the big screen.”

In the midst of the excitement, a witty exchange between Akshay and a fan from India caught the attention of many. The fan, noticing the late-hour post, humorously inquired, “Sir haven’t you slept yet?”

To this, Khiladi of Bollywood replied in his characteristic style, “I am in London, bhai. It’s 6 pm, if you say, I’ll go to sleep.” This amusing response sparked an online frenzy, garnering numerous likes and further endearing him to his dedicated fan base.

Makers recently unveiled the teaser and received a massive response from the audience.

Akshay dropped the teaser on Instagram. “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October,” he captioned it.

In the movie teaser, Akshay can be seen donning a red turban.

Akshay has worn a turban in the films ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Singh is Bling’ and ‘Kesari’. The film was earlier titled ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue’. The film is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for crime thriller ‘Rustom’.

Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

‘Mission Raniganj’ is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

The film will coincide with Bhumi Pednekar’s next ‘Thank you for Coming’.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

He will also be seen in ‘Singham Again’.

