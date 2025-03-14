In an interview, Vipul Amrutlal Shah recalled how the attitude of the local British crew changed after hearing Akshay Kumar’s powerful monologue in Namastey London

More than 17 years ago, Namastey London, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, became one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films. Blending comedy, drama, and patriotism, it won hearts across the world. However, one of the film’s most powerful moments is Akshay Kumar’s iconic monologue, where he passionately speaks about India’s greatness while Katrina Kaif translates it into English. The scene remains a fan favorite. But did you know? During filming the iconic scene, the attitude of local Britishers changed after hearing the facts about India.

In an interview, Vipul Amrutlal Shah recalled how the attitude of the local British crew changed after hearing Akshay Kumar’s powerful monologue in Namastey London. He revealed that when Akshay and Katrina Kaif first read the script, they knew about the scene but were promised a stronger version. Upon seeing the revised scene, they were highly impressed and confident it would be a big hit. Vipul instructed them to keep it simple, believing in the power of the dialogue. They delivered it with such sincerity that the scene was completed in just 2-3 hours.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah recalled being eager to see how Akshay Kumar would deliver his first major monologue in Namastey London. As filming began, he noticed the British crew’s reaction—many were surprised by the facts about India. Out of all crew members, only 12-13 were from India, while the rest were from the UK. Some British crew members initially assumed the facts were exaggerated or fictional. However, they were shocked to learn that every line was historically accurate.

"Namastey London," directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Released in 2007, it became a huge hit for its mix of romance, comedy, and cultural themes. Now, 18 years later, the beloved rom-com returns to theaters on March 14, 2025, rekindling its magic.