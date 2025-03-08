Sources say set of an ancient mansion built at Royal Palms in Goregaon as Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan film Bhooth Bangla’s horror scenes

Akshay Kumar in the film’s first look

Listen to this article Priyadarshan transforms Royal Palms into a haunted mansion for Tabu & Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla x 00:00

Haunted mansions, long corridors and creaky doors are a staple in horror comedies. That’s exactly the world filmmaker Priyadarshan is creating at Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai, for Bhooth Bangla. mid-day has learnt that Akshay Kumar and the director kicked off the horror comedy’s second schedule at the venue yesterday. Over the next 30 days, the unit will shoot most of the film’s horror sequences.

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have reunited after 14 years

Also starring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, Bhooth Bangla sees Kumar playing a magician entangled in a series of supernatural events. A source says, “The production design team has transformed a portion of Royal Palms into a haunted mansion setting, which serves as the backdrop for a chunk of the movie. An elaborate set, comprising dark corridors and high ceiling, has been built. The month-long shoot will be focused on the dramatic and horror scenes. A hilarious chase sequence, where the principal characters get separated in the mansion and run amok hoping to escape what they think is a spirit, will also be filmed in this stint.”

Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi also star in the horror comedy. Pics/Instagram

Bhooth Bangla went on floors in December 2024. Since its announcement, it has become a highly anticipated project as it marks Priyadarshan and Kumar’s reunion after 14 years.