Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has delivered some of his best comedies with Priyadarshan, from Hera Pheri (2000) to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). That’s why fans have their eyes peeled for their yet-untitled next, which marks their reunion after 14 years. The good news is that we’ll get a glimpse of their horror comedy in a few days. Sources tell us that on September 9, Kumar will mark his birthday by unveiling the motion poster that will reveal the film’s title and his look in it. “The director flew down to Mumbai in July to cut the one-minute motion poster,” says a source.