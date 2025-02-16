Based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, it has got a new release date and has been titled 'Kesari Chapter 2-The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh'

Actors Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starring film based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, has got a new release date and the film has been titled 'Kesari Chapter 2-The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh'.

Earlier the film was set to release on March 14, 2025. Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, the film will now be released on April 18, 2025.

C Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Taking to Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "AKSHAY KUMAR - R MADHAVAN - ANANYA PANDAY: 'KESARI CHAPTER 2' IS THE TITLE... NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #KesariChapter2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is the title of #AkshayKumar, #RMadhavan and #AnanyaPanday starrer. Directed by #KaranSinghTyagi, the film will arrive in *theatres* on 18 April 2025 [#GoodFriday].#DharmaProductions | #LeoMediaCollective | #CapeOfGoodFilms | #KesariChapter2 | #JallianwalaBagh"

The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday.

On October 18, Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle to announce the release date of the untitled project.

The caption along with the announcement reads, "Ek ankahi kahani, ek ansuna sach...Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday - this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi."

The upcoming project is based on the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Raghu Palat is the great-grandson of C. Sankaran Nair.

In 2021, Karan Johar announced the news on Instagram and wrote, "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens."

Karan Singh Tyagi will helm the movie. However, the details of the cast were not revealed at the time. A note from Dharma Productions was also shared on Instagram. It read, "This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair's bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth."

For the unversed, C. Sankaran Nair was the former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy's Executive Council.

