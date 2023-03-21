Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan's Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' gets a release date

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share an update of the film. The superstar announced the release date of the film but revealed that the film is yet untitled

Akshay Kumar with Suriya

Akshay Kumar had long back started the shoot of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. The film which starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead won National Awards as well. The Hindi remake will see Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead.

The remake is being helmed by Sudha Kongara who directed the original as well. On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share an update of the film. The superstar announced the release date of the film but revealed that the film is yet untitled.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "We are ready for take off!Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023."

'Soorarai Pottru' is a dramatized portrayal of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath's life as the founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Despite having a straight OTT release, the film was a big success, with fans flooding Twitter with rave reviews. Suriya and Guneet Monga both co-produced the film. Akshay Kumar is currently filming for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film. The Hindi remake is being directed by Sudha Kongara and is backed by Suriya and Jyotika. The Hindi remake also stars Radhika Madan in the lead.

Both Suriya and Aparna Balamurali bagged the National Award for Best Actor and Actress for the film, 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film Selfiee which was released in the theatres last month. The film was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License'. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, the film failed to perform at the box office.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar on decision to renounce Canadian passport: India is everything to me