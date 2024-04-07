Akshay Kumar shared how he moved on from '2-3 breakups' before marrying Twinkle Khanna. The actor used to do this during difficult times

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married on January 17, 2001, and have two children together, a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. In a recent episode of The Ranveer Show podcast, the actor talked about his experiences dealing with 'two-three' breakups before finding happiness in his relationship with Twinkle.

Akshay Kumar on his breakups before getting married

When Akshay Kumar was asked to give advice to young people about handling breakups and heartbreak, he shared his thoughts, "Mere sath jab break-up hua tha, 2-3 baar hua hai (Whenever I had a breakup, I had 2-3 of them), I used to exercise more. Channelise it. Because there was so much of anger, so you have to channelise it."

Akshay, who has been previously linked with several actresses like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Pooja Batra, chimed in, "I get into working out more. Khana bhi daba ke khana that (I would eat a lot). I think that is a way a martial artist would deal with a break-up. I believe that is the only way we understand it (heartbreak)."

Akshay Kumar's work front

The advance booking for the upcoming action entertainer film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, is now officially open as the movie is just four days away from its release.

Both Akshay and Tiger are set to lock horns with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film as the Malayalam superstar serves as an antagonist in the film.

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, and promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, now is the time to secure the best seats in the house and ensure you don't miss out on the action-packed adventure that awaits.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to debut in theatres on April 10.