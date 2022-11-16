×
Akshay Kumar roped in for Tinu Desai’s untitled directorial

Updated on: 16 November,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The film’s plot is about a real-life story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill

Photo Courtesy: Akshay Kumar's Instagram Account


Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar will soon bring the brave act of an Indian hero to the audiences. The superstar is all set to portray the real-life story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who under very difficult circumstances saved miners trapped in Coal mine in 1989. Its is India’s first Coal mine Rescue.


Overwhelmed with the opportunity of playing such an honorable role on the silver screen, Akshay Kumar expressed his delight, took to his twitter replying, “it’s a story like no other!” While sharing about the announcement on their social media handle, Vashu Bhagnani retweeted the same.




Interestingly, the film will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who had earlier worked with Akshay Kumar on the National Award-winning film ‘Rustom’. This Akshay Kumar starrer based on the heroic act of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill is another example of the big-on-quality and high-on-entertainment content the studio hopes to bring audiences. Pooja Entertainment’s untitled edge-of-the-seat real life rescue drama starring Akshay Kumar is scheduled to release in 2023.

 

