Akshay Kumar says he knows who started rumours about him: 'Ek hero dusre hero ko gaali deta hai'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has not had the best of lucks at the box office in recent times. The actor whose latest film 'Sarfira', a remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru', is currently in theatres opened up about film industry politics. He said that certain people celebrate his failures. The actor has had only two clean hits among his last 10 releases. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Akshay Kumar opened up about how rumours about his lack of commitment has been doing the rounds, leading to a changed public perception. He said that he also knows who has started these rumours.

It is popularly known that Akshay Kumar adheres to a struct eight-hour-a-day work policy and is known to be very disciplined. “I don’t want to get into the details of who started this (wrong perception), because it starts from somewhere. It starts from somebody who doesn’t like you. That’s how it starts, they pick one or two things… Now remember what they used to say earlier? They used to say, ‘Akshay’s films don’t take long; he comes on time and leaves on time’. I used to do 17 films at a time, and they used to be released within eight months; that’s how efficient I was considered… But now, when films don’t work, they say that I don’t devote enough time.”

“People love seeing when my films don’t work. People love seeing it, they’re happy. I’ve seen it myself…” he said. The actor had a big flop with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' this year. The film was mounted on a big scale and also starred Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj.

The actor also spoke about industry politics and that he finds it reprehensible. "Till today, in 33-34 years, I have never spoken ill of anyone. I always feel that you have no right to take anybody’s name and put the person down.”

He continued, “I would like to give this advice to people. Don’t put others down. I see it in politics, I see it in my own industry. Ek hero dusre hero ko gaali deta hai, director usko gaali deta hai, producer uss hero ko gaali deta hai (everybody is calling each other names). I just fail to understand why you all are abusing each other. There is so much of energy that is just going waste.”