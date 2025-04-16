After the screening, Akshay Kumar said that he was grateful to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the screening and expressed his hope for the success of the film

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan during a screening of the upcoming film 'Kesari Chapter 2', in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar shows gratitude to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for hosting 'Kesari 2' screening x 00:00

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude to Union Minister and senior BJP Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for organising the screening of his movie 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' on Tuesday in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrays C Sankaran Nair, and R Madhavan, who portrays Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

After the screening, Akshay Kumar said that he was grateful to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the screening and expressed his hope for the success of the film.

"We are very grateful that sir (Hardeep Singh Puri) has organized and hosted this whole thing--the whole premiere or whatever you call it. I hope people love it," said Akshay Kumar while talking to the media after the screening.

When asked whether he was aware of the legal drama that followed the Jallianwala Bagh Tragedy, the actor admitted that he had no idea but was aware of the history mentioned in the books.

"No, I didn't know about it. I had no idea about it. I knew only what was in the history books. It never told us what happened after that. I also hope that the British government watch this movie and realises what went wrong," said Akshay Kumar.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also lauded Kesari Chapter 2 makers for showcasing a "transformational period" of India's history with the help of brilliant Bollywood artists like Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

While addressing the cinemagoers in the theatre, Union Minister Puri said,

"We are very privileged to have been given this opportunity to watch this film that not only promises to be, but what I'm sure is a fantastic blockbuster, something which focuses on a transformational period in our history, which takes history out of the history books and with the talent and brilliance of Bollywood brings it to all of you," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever