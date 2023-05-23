Akshay Kumar visits Kedarnath Temple with tight security; greets fans

Akshay took to his Instagram handle to share the video from his recent visit. He wrote in the caption, "Jai Baba Bholenath". In the video, Akshay can be seen surrounded by his fans, who were clicking the pictures of the actor

On Tuesday, Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar visited the Kedarnath Temple amid tight security and offered prayers. In the pictures and videos that are now going viral on social media, he was seen greeting his fans outside the temple.

The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share the video from his recent visit. He wrote in the caption, "Jai Baba Bholenath". In the video, Akshay can be seen surrounded by his fans, who were clicking the pictures of the actor.

Earlier, he also visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the shoot of his film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani will see Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran play the antagonist.

Akshay began his career in 1991 with 'Saugandh' and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller 'Khiladi'. Later, he also worked in action films such as 'Mohra' and 'Jaanwar' and romantic movies like 'Yeh Dillagi', 'Dhadkan', 'Andaaz', and 'Namastey London'. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects including 'OMG 2', 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and others. Of late the actor did not have much success at the box office as his films Selfiee, Prithviraj Chauhan failed to make a mark at the box office.

