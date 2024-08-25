The film already completed its marathon schedule in Mumbai and Kashmir in August and will commence its international marathon schedule in October

Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' NOT shelved, international shoot begins in October

Makers of the upcoming action-comedy Welcome to the Jungle dropped an unseen picture from the shoot, putting all the rumors to rest. The film already completed its marathon schedule in Mumbai and Kashmir in August and will commence its international marathon schedule in October.

Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' not shelved

Addressing the recent media reports, Director Ahmed Khan shared, "There is no truth to these rumours. The film is on track, and we are kick-starting our next leg of the marathon schedule internationally in October, for which my technical team has already left for the first recce."

With an immense production scale, enormous sets, and a stellar cast of 34 actors, Welcome to the Jungle is one of the highly anticipated movies that audiences are eager to be entertained by. The makers have already finished 70% of the movie’s shoot.

Sanjay Dutt opts out of Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle'

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Dutt is no longer part of the comic caper. The report reveals that after shooting for about 15 days, Sanjay Dutt has bid adieu to the film. A source close to the development stated, “Sanjay Dutt has cited date issues for his exit. He has conveyed all the issues to his dear friend Akshay, who took the points into account and holds no bad blood. Sanjay Dutt felt that the 'Welcome To The Jungle' shoot was happening in an unplanned way, with too many changes in the script, disturbing his shooting schedule. Hence, he has parted ways.”

Since Sanjay Dutt has already shot for 15 days, the makers are now undecided whether to retain what he has filmed or opt for a complete re-shoot. The source added, “Sanjay Dutt has shot some funny portions of 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the first schedule, and the makers are tempted to retain his scenes and credit Sanjay Dutt for a guest appearance.”

About Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle'

The film ‘Welcome to the Jungle' went on floors in December 2023 in Mumbai. It features a massive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and singer-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.