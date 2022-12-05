×
Miss India Earth 2014 Alankrita Sahai to feature in upcoming song by Denny and Nikitha Gandhi

Miss India Earth 2014 Alankrita Sahai to feature in upcoming song by Denny and Nikitha Gandhi

Updated on: 05 December,2022 09:42 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The winner of title 'Miss India Earth' and the first Indian to grab 7 titles at the Miss Earth Pageant, Alankrita Sahai is now all set top win hearts with this song

Miss India Earth 2014 Alankrita Sahai to feature in upcoming song by Denny and Nikitha Gandhi

Pic Courtesy: PR


Actress Alankrita Sahai is all set to feature in music video ‘P PAA K’. The winner of title Miss India Earth and the first Indian to grab 7 titles at the Miss Earth Pageant, Alankrita Sahai announced the song on her social media handle with the caption, "Gear Up For What’s Coming Next!! Party Anthem Of The Year -P PAA K out on 6th December."


The song is all set to be released on December 6th. Touted to be the ‘party anthem of the year’, it has been sung by Denny and Nikitha Gandhi, while the track has been penned by Siddhant Kaushal.



Besides this track, Alankrita had also featured in the Punjabi hit song ‘Coka’.


