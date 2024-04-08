Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ali Abbas Zafar Our film is designed like a comic book
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ali Abbas Zafar: ‘Our film is designed like a comic book’

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Admitting that audience has been exposed to every kind of action movie, director Zafar says Bade Miyan Chote Miyan explores Akshay-Tiger’s humorous side within the genre

Ali Abbas Zafar: ‘Our film is designed like a comic book’

A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Listen to this article
Ali Abbas Zafar: ‘Our film is designed like a comic book’
x
00:00

When we get on a call with Ali Abbas Zafar, he has just wrapped up the post-production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But you don’t hear the day’s strain in his voice. Instead, the director is relaxed, confident of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer. It marks his third Eid offering after the blockbuster Sultan (2016), and Bharat (2019) that didn’t do wonders at the box office. “With Bade Miyan…, the expectations are different from that of a Salman Khan-starrer. In the past year, every kind of action film has been made. But for me, action is secondary; the story is primary. I am confident this story is new compared to everything that has been seen,” says the director. 


Kumar and Shroff have been quintessential action heroes, but Zafar states it doesn’t take away from the film’s novelty. “Akshay sir has been doing action for 30 years, and Tiger since he was launched in 2014. But I’m using their potential in a way that the audience will feel it’s new. Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] was an action film, but I made it nothing like Ek Tha Tiger [2012]. The first film was about romance, the second was a rescue mission. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two heroes who don’t take life seriously; they have a wicked sense of humour. The film is designed like a comic book.”


Ali Abbas ZafarAli Abbas Zafar


The April 10 release also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. It’s easy to see that the action entertainer hinges on Kumar and Shroff’s chemistry. But the director doesn’t view it as a two-hero offering. “I was writing a three-hero film set in current times. What is happening around us technologically and what our armed forces are going through form the backdrop. It is a three-hero film—two good guys, and one anti-hero. Prithviraj plays a strong role. The heroes are saving the day, but it is the super-villain who is creating the chaos. As for Akshay sir and Tiger, they are disciplined and love martial arts. My action directors loved them more than I did. They had two stars who could pull off anything.” 

With only a day to go for the actioner’s release, we ask Zafar about the Mr India reboot that ran into troubled waters with the original’s makers. “I wouldn’t say Mr India is not happening as of now. We have a good script. We’re working towards it. Let’s see where it goes.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Akshay Kumar tiger shroff Bade Miyan Chote Miyan bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK