'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' director Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about the money required to shoot extravagant spectacle stunts for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer

Tiger and Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Listen to this article Ali Abbas Zafar on days when shoot expenses of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' amounted to Rs 3-4 crores x 00:00

Pooja Entertainment's upcoming blockbuster 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all geared up to take over the theatres in five days. The pulse-pounding action entertainer guarantees some of the jaw-dropping action stunts that have never been seen before in Indian Cinema. From deadly car chases to knife combat and arrow shooting, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promises a visual extravaganza like no other.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about how he shot the movie in the old-school style and in real locations to give audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. He also shared how the movie is made on a humungous budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said," The budget is the biggest pressure that the actors and the makers of the film always feel because today when you want your product to look international, classy, and at a level where people say it’s a visual spectacle, you need to spend that much money. If you want to do bike stunts and each bike costs Rs 4 lakh and if the stunt goes wrong, you immediately lose Rs 4 lakh. If you are blowing up a car which is worth Rs 30-40 lakh and if the stunt doesn’t go as planned, straightaway lose that much money. There are stunts in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan where the spend on one day was Rs 3-4 crores, with all the paraphernalia and all the technicians of all the choppers, everything together was very expensive.”

Our excitement is on the next level as the film is releasing in five days and we can't wait to witness this epic blockbuster that surely is going to be a visual spectacle. Read on to find out 8 action sequences to watch out for in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on 10th April 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.