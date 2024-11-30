This is not the first time Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt have been seen watching a match together, but this time it was special because they were accompanied by their baby girl Raha

Raha, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt take Raha for live football match, and these pics will melt you x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took their little princess, Raha, to a football match in Mumbai. The couple was seen supporting Ranbir's team Mumbai City FC as it played against Hyderabad FC, in Mumbai, sporting stylish, sporty outfits. This is not the first time the couple has been seen watching a match together, but this time it was special because they were accompanied by their baby girl. Adding to the cuteness, the father-daughter duo was seen twinning in matching outfits.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Raha at football match

Several videos and pictures of Raha, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia attending the football match are making fans gush over the little one's cuteness. Ranbir and Raha were dressed in matching blue jerseys, while Alia wore a stylish white tank top paired with a black shirt and gray pants. In one video, Raha appeared surprised as fans were shouting. The actress even tried to make Raha wave back, but the little one looked quite amused. One picture going viral on the internet shows Ranbir kissing his little princess, Raha.

Raha be like :- Why are all these people shouting?😂 pic.twitter.com/ZX0c7ozIiu — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) November 30, 2024

Another picture shows Raha on Ranbir's lap, smiling as the actor watches the match seriously. One more photo captures Raha seriously observing the game, while yet another shows Ranbir trying to explain the game to her. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. The proud parents celebrated her second birthday earlier this month.

fans also reacted to the pics and videos of the Kapoor family. One wrote, "wow such an adorable cheerleader Raha pie". "What a good looking family," another one commented. A third fan wrote, "Raha ka first football match (heart)"

More about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor:

Alia and Ranbir, who married on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6 of the same year. The couple made their first public appearance with Raha in December 2023, unveiling their daughter’s face for the first time on Christmas.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly awaited film Ramayana, also starring Sai Pallavi. The makers have scheduled Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 as the release dates for Ramayana Part 1 and Ramayana Part 2, respectively. Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt. Additionally, Alia will be donning the spy hat in YRF's spy thriller Alpha.