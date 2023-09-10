Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, added star power to the US Open Tennis Championships during their American vacation.

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor join Hollywood stars Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron at US Open, see pics x 00:00

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made quite a splash at the US Open Tennis Championships. Fresh off the success of her latest Bollywood venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt is taking some well-deserved time off. Accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their adorable daughter, Raha Kapoor, the trio is currently enjoying a vacation in the United States.

Throughout their vacation, fans have been treated to glimpses of their adventures. Candid photos and videos have been circulating on the internet, showcasing the couple's interactions with fans on the streets and their dining escapades in charming American restaurants. Karisma Kapoor even took to Instagram to capture the moment she met with the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir kapoor fanpage ðµ (@ranbir_kapoooor)

However, the latest highlight of their American sojourn was their appearance at a US Open Tennis match. Alia and Ranbir, known for their fashion-forward choices, did not disappoint on this occasion either. Ranbir looked effortlessly stylish in a dark blue shirt and matching pants, topped off with a retro hat, exuding that classic Hollywood charm. Alia, on the other hand, radiated elegance in a sleek black suit. She accentuated her outfit with golden hoop earrings and rings, while her top bun and minimal makeup enhanced her natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

What truly delighted fans were the selfies and pictures lucky spectators managed to snap with the star couple. These precious moments were quickly shared on Instagram, spreading the magic of Ranbir and Alia's star power. As an added bonus, the duo also posed for photographs with their adoring fans. And, if that wasn't enough star-studded excitement, Hollywood faves Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron were also in attendance.

Madelyn Cline, known for her role in Outer Banks, was caught on the big screen, beaming with her trademark smile. Seated beside her, Ranbir Kapoor made a playful photobombing appearance on the screen, flashing a victory sign and a cheerful smile. Meanwhile, the stunning Charlize Theron could be seen in the row just below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

PRINCESS! New video of Madelyn Cline at the #USOpen in New York.ð



crds: @madelynclinebr pic.twitter.com/PHOTTbgfN9 — Madelyn Cline Content (@madelyncontent) September 9, 2023

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has a promising project lined up - Animal, an action-packed thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Fans can expect the talented actor to embark on a whirlwind promotional journey for this exciting venture.

As for Alia Bhatt, she's reportedly gearing up to commence shooting for Vasan Bala's intriguing prison break thriller, setting the stage for yet another stellar performance.