Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor open up about Kesariya songs connection with his lucky number

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor open up about 'Kesariya' song's connection with his lucky number

Updated on: 17 July,2022 06:45 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The couple along with director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor open up about 'Kesariya' song's connection with his lucky number

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


The song 'Kesariya' from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra launched on Sunday. The couple along with director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to open up about the song's connection with his lucky number 8. Ayan revealed that the song was launched on 17th since it is connected to Ranbir's lucky number 8.

Ranbir said, "I think we got lucky, Alia and I have spoken about this 'What is our song?'" Alia added, "We were having lunch and Ranbir asked me 'Alia what's our song' and I said we dont have one it's wierd. Now you have given us Kesariya."




Also Read: 'Kesariya': First track from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' out now in 5 languages


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor ayan mukerji Brahmastra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK