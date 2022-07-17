Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor open up about 'Kesariya' song's connection with his lucky number

The couple along with director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The song 'Kesariya' from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra launched on Sunday. The couple along with director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to open up about the song's connection with his lucky number 8. Ayan revealed that the song was launched on 17th since it is connected to Ranbir's lucky number 8.

Ranbir said, "I think we got lucky, Alia and I have spoken about this 'What is our song?'" Alia added, "We were having lunch and Ranbir asked me 'Alia what's our song' and I said we dont have one it's wierd. Now you have given us Kesariya."

