Alia Bhatt attends Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show in Milan along with Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling

Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani,' has travelled to Milan, Italy, to attend the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show. Alia, who is Gucci's Global Ambassador from India, was accompanied by Hollywood A-listers, including Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling.

Sabato De Sarno made his debut as Creative Director of the Italian Luxury Fashion business with the highly anticipated event. Sabato's inaugural collection, Gucci Ancora or 'Gucci Again,' sought to make consumers fall in love with Gucci all over again.

Alia attended the show wearing an elegant yet glamorous outfit. Dressed in head-to-toe Gucci, Alia opted for a neon green top and light blue denim pants, leaving her hair open. While ditching heavy accessories, Alia chose stylish hoops.

Alia was named the brand's Global Ambassador in May of this year, becoming India's first worldwide ambassador. She made her debut as the luxury house's ambassador earlier this year during the Cruise 2024 show in Seoul, South Korea.

Earlier, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress shared a photo of the Gucci Ancora show invitation from Milan, Italy, on her Instagram story. In the photo, she is carrying a red envelope with the words 'Gucci Ancora' inscribed in white. She captioned the photo, "And here we are...[red heart emoji]."

A few paparazzi also spotted the actress at Mumbai airport as she was all set to take a flight to Milan. Alia chose a check print coordinated ensemble for her journey.

Creative Director Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show took place on September 22, Friday, at 9 am EST (6:30 pm IST).

As for the show, De Sarno's collection is called 'Ancora,' which means 'again' in English. While talking to WWD, he shared, "Ancora is a word that you use when your desire is not over yet, whether it's a kiss or an embrace, or making love; it's as if you own something and you want more of it." He further continued and shared that he wanted to “fall in love with fashion all over again - Ancora.”