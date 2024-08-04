Breaking News
Alia Bhatt gives shout out to 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari's 'Vedaa' trailer

Updated on: 04 August,2024 12:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Alia reshared Sharvari's post on her Instagram stories with the caption: "This girl is on fireeeeee," accompanied by fire emojis

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Pics/Yogen Shah

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is set to headline the female-led spy-universe film 'Alpha', has expressed her admiration for her co-star Sharvari.


Sharvari, who is fresh off the success of her horror-comedy film ‘Munjya’ and 'Maharaj', shared the trailer of 'Vedaa' on Friday.



In her post, Sharvari wrote: "Justice. Equality. Liberty. A battle that Vedaa and Abhimanyu will fight to the end. #Vedaa trailer out now! In cinemas this Independence Day in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!"


Alia reshared Sharvari's post on her Instagram stories with the caption: "This girl is on fireeeeee," accompanied by fire emojis.

The makers released the trailer of 'Vedaa' on Friday, which features John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mouni Roy.

The story revolves around a young girl who fights against oppression, seeking social justice against tyrants who oppress downtrodden communities based on caste and untouchability.

The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is set for release on August 15 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Sharvari, who has started shooting for the upcoming film 'Alpha', recently shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with the film's clapboard and the director, Shiv Rawail.

"It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment.... super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…Thank you Adi sir for your faith &amp; @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!! #YRFSpyUniverse."

Both Alia and Sharvari will play super-spies in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film, 'Alpha', which also stars actor Bobby Deol.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, ‘Alpha’ marks the first female-led film in the YRF spy universe.

The film’s title, 'Alpha’, was unveiled in a special video. The YRF spy universe, created by producer Aditya Chopra, includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘War,’ ‘Pathaan,’ and ‘Tiger 3.’

Upcoming films in the spy universe include ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., ‘Pathaan 2,’ and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan.’

