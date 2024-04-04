Sources say Alia, who recently met Gurinder at Hope Gala in London, top contender to lead filmmaker’s Disney musical about Indian princess

Gurinder Chadha and Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, the mind behind Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and Bride & Prejudice (2004), has been signed on by Disney to helm an original musical feature inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. It’s not surprising that the film, which is being written by Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges, has quickly caught everyone’s attention. While there were murmurs about Alia Bhatt being a strong contender for the lead role, the rumours intensified further when Chadha attended the actor’s Hope Gala in London last month.

Sources reveal that Chadha and Bhatt had met in January this year when the filmmaker flew down to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s wedding. A source tells mid-day, “The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.”

Bhatt, who recently wrapped up her home production Jigra, will soon begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War opposite actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has the YRF spy film with director Shiv Rawail. The source adds, “After playing a singer in Bhansali’s period drama and an undercover agent in Rawail’s movie, a Disney princess will be a great addition to Alia’s repertoire. Leading the big-budget international project will also be a step forward towards making her presence felt in Hollywood after Heart of Stone [2023]. If things fall in place, she will kick off work with Gurinder in the second half of 2025.”