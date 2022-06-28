Alia Bhatt on pregnancy news coverage: I am a woman not a parcel

Alia expressed disappointed in some of the misogynistic media coverage she received

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt who announced her pregnancy on Monday, after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April, took to Instagram to thank everyone for all the love she has been receiving. She posted, "Overwhelmed with all the love ! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings. Thank you every single one of you."

Meanwhile, she also expressed disappointed in some of the misogynistic media coverage she received. She hit out at a website for suggesting some of her work would be delayed because of the pregnancy. She posted, "Meanwhile we still live in some peoples heads we still live in some patriarchal world .. fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman not a parcel!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctors certification as well. This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archake way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me … my shot is ready."