It has been alleged that Alia Bhatt was absent from 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' due to payment issues.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Why did Alia Bhatt miss 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' alongside Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know x 00:00

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma launched his latest comedy show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' on Saturday. The episode featured the Kapoor family members--Neetu, Ranbir, and his sister Riddhima. However, a section of fans were confused about Ranbir’s wife and actor Alia Bhatt giving the show a miss. It has been alleged that the absence was due to payment issues.

A source informed Times Now, "Kapil Sharma's original plan was to invite the entire Kapoor family—Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima and Alia—on the show. Kapil and the team even offered to adjust their shooting according to her convenience. But she was still not willing."

ADVERTISEMENT

The source further revealed that guests are paid to come on the show. "That's right. Earlier when Kapil's show was on television, the star guests came for free, as they had to promote their films. But now on Netflix, the stars are being paid to appear on Kapil's show.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their first child Raha in November of the same year.

During the show, the family discussed Ranbir and Alia's wedding, with the 'Animal' actor sharing a humorous story about the 'joota chupai' ritual from the ceremony.

Sharma asked Ranbir about the rumours of him paying a large sum during the ritual. Ranbir denied saying that they only gave a modest amount.

Neetu Kapoor added that they did offer some cash. Ranbir then recounted how Alia's sister initially requested a substantial sum, but they negotiated it down to a couple of thousand.

Archana Puran Singh expressed surprise at the modest amount, saying, "In thousand. So less." To this, Ranbir replied, "Yes. The wedding happened at home. The shoes would still be at home. Take them if you want." Later, all laughed together.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ commenced streaming on Netflix on March 30. It also features Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ while Ranbir is prepping for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’.

(With inputs from ANI)