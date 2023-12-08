Alia Bhatt looked stunning as she opted for an embroidered nude off-shoulder shimmery top paired with a matching long skirt for the film festival

Picture Courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt raises glam quotient with her looks at Red Sea Film Festival x 00:00

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday made a studding appearance at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of beautiful pictures of her outfit which she captioned, "Smile. Sparkle. Saudi."

Alia looked stunning as she opted for an embroidered nude off-shoulder shimmery top paired with a matching long skirt for the film festival.

She kept her hair open and make-up dewy and didn't use any accessories.

Soon after, pictures of Alia stunning in a silver-grey strapless gown for the red carpet also made its way to social media. The outfit as from Miss Sohee. She complimented the gown with balloon sleeve cape and tied her hair in a loose bun with loose strands of hair framing her face.

Alia will be joining the 'In-Conversation' sidebar section, alongside Hollywood celebs like Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow, at the third edition of Red Sea International Film Festival.

They join previously announced attendees such as Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Yasmine Sabri, Will Smith, Bollywood legend Karan Johar, and Baz Lurhmann, the head of this year's competition jury at Red Sea.

As per Deadline, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film, Festival earlier said, "The In Conversation line-up this year has some of the most iconic names in entertainment from across the globe, who are each trailblazers in their fields."

"They are converging on Jeddah to give festival-goers an insight into their work and inspiration - from multihyphenate creators who fire our imaginations to actors who light up our screens bringing stories to life - we can't wait to welcome this group to join us at Red Sea IFF 2023," he added.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

(with inputs from ANI)