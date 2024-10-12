When Alia was asked about her bond, she shared that Ram had gifted an elephant to Raha. Confused? Haha, don’t worry, it was a wooden elephant that Ram gifted Raha as a first gift.

Alia Bhatt was recently in Hyderabad to promote her film 'Jigra'. The actress was accompanied by director Vasan Bala and co-stars Vedang Raina and Rahul Ravindran. During one of the promotion events, the actress discussed her close bond with her 'RRR' co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, revealing that Ram gave a very sweet gift to her daughter Raha. When Alia was asked about her bond, she shared that Ram had gifted an elephant to Raha. Confused? Haha, don’t worry, it was a wooden elephant that Ram gifted Raha as a first gift.

Alia Bhatt’s daughter receives this sweet gift from Ram Charan

While talking to anchor Suma, Alia said, “Tarak, Charan, and I… we didn’t spend that much time together while working on the film. But during promotions, we spent a lot of time together. So, we became close friends at that time. Whenever Charan is in town (Mumbai)... when Raha was born, it’s a funny story actually.”

Alia then shared that after Raha's birth, “Somebody came and told me, an elephant has come. I was like, an elephant has come, what do you mean? They said, Ram Charan sir sent an elephant for you. I thought anything is possible. A giant elephant might be walking into my building right now.” She laughed and clarified that it was a wooden elephant, but that was not the only gift. Alia further shared that Ram also adopted an elephant in Raha's name.

Alia said, “It was not real; it was a wooden elephant. Very sweetly, he had adopted an elephant in the wild in Raha’s name. And it’s such a beautiful thing, we call the (wooden) elephant Elle. It’s right next to our dining table. Raha sits and plays on it; it’s so thoughtful.”

About Alia Bhatt's work front:

Alia Bhatt is currently tracking 'Jigra's box-office. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also features Vedang Raina of 'The Archies' fame. 'Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina’s vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like the Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte-starrer 'Monica O My Darling', the crime thriller 'Peddlers', and the Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan-starrer 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa in a pivotal role.