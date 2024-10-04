Alpha is all set to be the perfect holiday treat for audiences as Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to make this film into a big screen spectacle

Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's 'Alpha' to hit theaters on Christmas day 2025

Yash Raj Films announced that its much-anticipated action entertainer, Alpha - the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film being produced by Aditya Chopra, will hit theatres on December 25, 2025.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha release date revealed

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt will be seen headlining the film and will be joined by the rising star of the industry and YRF’s homegrown talent, Sharvari. They both play super agents in the highly anticipated Spyverse film that is being directed by Shiv Rawail.

Alpha is all set to be the perfect holiday treat for audiences as Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to make this film into a big screen spectacle. With stunning visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences, the film weaves together intense action and unexpected twists.

Previous update on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha

Just one month earlier, It was widely reported that Team Alpha is headed to Kashmir for the second schedule of the adrenaline pumping entertainer and the film’s starts shooting at the beautiful valley from August 26th.

When asked about this, Sharvari Wagh said, “I can’t wait to be on the sets of Alpha again and I can’t wait to shoot in Kashmir! I’m thrilled that it’s going to be a very exciting schedule. The Alpha team will be meeting after some time so we are all super ready to start the Kashmir sked!”

Sharvari adds, “I am as excited as a kid at a candy store when I am on a film set and on the sets of Alpha, I’m like a ball of energy soaking everything and trying to learn and better myself. To get an opportunity like this so early in one’s career is truly a blessing. I’m just humbled to be in such a franchise that has the megastars of our film industry in it!”

Earlier while announcing the entry of Alia in the film, Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani said, “I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

He further added, “I think the YRF Spy Universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come on the spy universe. We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But of course, not going to share everything here. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”

About the YRF spyverse

⁩

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy universe is one of the biggest IP in Indian cinema today. All films of the spyverse - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 - have been blockbusters."

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) then followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It was taken forward with Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and then Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, the next project will be War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani and directed by Ayan Mukerji.