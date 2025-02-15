On Friday, Ranbir Kapoor officially launched his lifestyle brand ARKS in Bandra. His wife and actress Alia Bhatt was missing from the store launch event

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor launched his lifestyle brand ARKS on Friday in Mumbai. He opened the doors to his first physical store in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was seen at the store inauguration on Friday. However, his family including wife Alia Bhatt was missing in action. While Alia was not present at the store launch, she cheered on for Ranbir through social media.

Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram handle on Friday to flaunt products from ARKS. In the first picture, Alia can be seen wearing a white cap from the brand. In another picture, she can be seen flaunting white sneakers by the brand. One pictures sees Alia's cat Edward posing beside an ARKS cap.

Sharing the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Can literally now walk a mile in YOUR shoes—@arks is here! Congratulations, baby. Your dream is live".

About Ranbir Kapoor's brand

The brand ARKS started off as a sneaker brand and went on to include a range of lifestyle products. These include - well-fitting trousers, timeless white T-shirts, tailored shirts, and high-end footwear that represent Kapoor’s entry into the lifestyle and fashion businesses. The brand, which combines refinement with a fresh, carefree look, is greatly influenced by Kapoor’s cinematic journey as well as the constantly changing fashion scene.

In one of the promotional videos, Kapoor spoke about his inspiration for ARKS. “I’ve traveled to many cities across the world, but nothing quite has the same energy for me as Mumbai. The kind that inspires you to try, fail, and get back up again. You can’t help but keep going. Mumbai is a part of my being, my soul. It’s home. I’ve played cricket in every gully, kicked a football around every corner, and cycled through these streets."

Ranbir's love for sneakers

Kapoor reminisced on his passion for trainers and how his first pair turned into a priceless item. “I love sneakers. From the time I got my first pair, I will never forget that feeling. It was a black color sneaker with a zip. And I remember when I got them, I kept them in a box, and I didn’t wear them for months. I would just come home from school and just look at them. They were the most precious things I had," he shared in the video.

The first sneaker unveiling was done by Kapoor's long time best friend and film director Rohit Dhawan. Talking about the brand, the actor had said, "For me, it didn’t just need to look stylish. It had to be the most comfortable. ARKS is a reflection of my journey and my personal style. When you look at the collection, it’s me in every detail."