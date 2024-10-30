Alia Bhatt recently shared that she’s been getting “creative” by making up fun, magical stories for her daughter Raha Kapoor and it involves her two favourite people!

Alia Bhatt recently shared that she’s been getting “creative” by making up fun, magical stories for her daughter Raha Kapoor. In a relaxed chat on the YouTube channel Ed-a-mamma Conscious Clothing with other moms, Alia talked about how she comes up with stories involving her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, because her daughter loves hearing about them.

Alia Bhatt’s storytime with Raha involves Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen

During the chat, Alia Bhatt stated, "I am in that phase right now where I am currently making stories up for Raha where suddenly she will be like 'Mama, Mama tell me Papa's story,' then I'll make up a story about Ranbir, then tell me Tanna's story like she calls my sister Tanna so I'm literally making stories up that I'm really like becoming very creative."

She added, "I'm saying random very like magical things and stuff like that, and then she immediately moves on in two lines to another story yeah, so it feels quite special to even like be a storyteller for your child."

Alia Bhatt on claims of 'Botox gone wrong'

Just recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to address netizens who claimed she had undergone a botched Botox procedure. In a long note, Alia also called out the internet for making exaggerated claims, including that she was “paralyzed on one side.” With her no-nonsense attitude, Alia gave trolls a piece of her mind through her story.

The actress began her note by stating that she has “absolutely NO JUDGMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery—it’s your body.” However, she expressed amazement at how random videos make big claims about what she supposedly did to her face and label it as “Botox gone wrong.”

Alia Bhatt calls claims 'beyond ridiculous'

Calling these claims “beyond ridiculous,” Alia wrote, “To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a 'crooked smile' and a 'weird way of speaking,' according to YOU. This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around 'scientific' explanations, claiming I'm paralyzed on one side? Are you kidding me?”

She continued, “These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up. What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense.”