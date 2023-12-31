Alia Bhatt sums up 2023 with achievements and several fashion moments, watch video!

Alia Bhatt shared a sweet video on Instagram featuring memorable moments from 2023. For Alia, the year was filled with awards, family celebrations, and numerous international collaborations

2023 has been a splendid year for Alia Bhatt. The year has been filled with awards, family celebrations, and numerous international collaborations. From making her Hollywood debut to winning the most coveted National Award, her achievements have been countless.

The beautiful actor took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her accomplishments in 2023. It featured a slew of pictures from memorable moments of the year.

She captioned it, "2 0 2 3"

Ranveer Singh posted a heart emoji following her message. "Was definitely the year of ALIA BHATT!" a fan added. "I wish you more success, love, and happiness for 2024," commented another. She posted a video of the memorable moments. Her appearance in the Ranveer Singh film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' was the first. The film, which was directed by Karan Johar and featured Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the key roles, was a commercial success.

Renowned director Karan Johar recently wrote a lengthy thank-you note to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the main cast of his movie 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' Karan posted a fresh selfie with both stars on Instagram. "Before the years wraps I felt like sharing this with all of you," KJo captioned a photo of Alia.Since 2012, I had not directed Alia until the day she arrived on set. When I saw her combination of @manishmalhotra05, @mickeycontractor, and #flavian, I knew we had the Rani I had always imagined. I was unprepared for the actor who came next. And I have no credit whatsoever; I will always be appreciative to Imtiaz Ali for guiding her through life's journey and shaping her into the actor that she is today.

He also wrote that Alia's true launch as an artist will always be 'Highway.' "SOTY is technically her launch but her true launch as an artist will always be highway... Alia is such a pride and pleasure on a film set.... She had a ticking mind constantly questioning Rani and trying her best to make her strong and yet identifiable and likeable ... again for that I take no credit that is her evolution as an artist! Was blessed to have her as Rani Chatterjee and I do hope her character keeps resonating .... Love you @aliaabhatt," he added.

Surely, Alia has had a great year. 'Darlings,' Alia Bhatt's web debut, earned her the Best Actor (female) award in the Filmfare OTT Awards. Alia wore a black body-hugging outfit inspired by a saree for the event.

At the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, actress Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress award at the prestigious event, Alia chose to wear her wedding day saree -undoubtedly, a major nod to sustainable fashion. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a Christmas surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha. The star couple, who have been protective of Raha, have finally posed with her for the paparazzi.

Looking ahead, Alia will be next seen in the film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and also in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'.

(With inputs from ANI)