Alia Bhatt would want to be part of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' track if given a chance, without replacing the actress!

Updated on: 18 August,2022 01:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt was asked, "If you could feature in a dance number that's already been shot with somebody else, but you want to be a part of it, which would that be?"

Alia Bhatt. Picture/Instagram account


Samantha Ruth Prabhu who continues leading the country as the most popular female actress, left all impressed with her various recent outings, including the dance number 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa: The Rise. So much so that another leading lady of B-town revealed how she would love to be a part of the song, given a chance.


In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt was asked, "If you could feature in a dance number that's already been shot with somebody else, but you want to be a part of it, which would that be?" To which the actress replied "Oo Antavava, But I don't want to replace Samantha, I want Sam to be there, I want Allu Arjun to be there. I just want to be lurking somewhere in the middle."

It's no doubt that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the hearts of everyone taken over. With recent outings in The Family Man 2 and Oo Antava, she not only impressed us with her equally phenomenal performances in the most contradictory of roles but has been unstoppable with her fandom only growing across the globe, ever since.  And on the work front ahead, she has projects like Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Kushi, and Citadel along with other unannounced projects in the pipeline.


