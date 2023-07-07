Breaking News
Alia Bhatt's cute moment with 'Heart of Stone' Co-Stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan delights fans

Updated on: 07 July,2023 11:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood sensation, is all set to make her highly anticipated Hollywood debut in the upcoming film Heart of Stone. She will be sharing the screen with renowned actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Source/Instagram

Excited about this milestone in her career, Alia took to Instagram to share a delightful reel featuring her co-stars, playfully referencing the title of the film.



 
 
 
 
 
In the Instagram video, Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot can be seen standing together, joyfully flashing a heart sign with their hands. The duo, arriving from opposite directions, cleverly forms a heart shape with their hands, symbolizing the essence of Heart of Stone. Adding a twist to the playful moment, Jamie Dornan, known for his role in the popular film series 50 Shades of Grey, makes an appearance in the clip. He playfully breaks the heart shape with his fingers, mimicking the concept of a stone. The trio shares a smile, capturing the camaraderie and excitement surrounding the film.

The video, seemingly recorded during the Heart of Stone promotions at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil, garnered immense attention and enthusiasm from fans worldwide. The playful interaction between Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan showcases their chemistry and sets the stage for an intriguing and entertaining cinematic experience.

Alia Bhatt's foray into Hollywood opens up new avenues for her career, allowing her to showcase her talent and versatility to a global audience. Fans eagerly await the release of Heart of Stone, eager to witness the magic that unfolds when these talented actors come together on the silver screen. As the countdown begins for Heart of Stone, fans can't help but anticipate the on-screen chemistry and gripping performances that Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan will bring to the table. With each passing day, the excitement builds, fueling the anticipation for this highly awaited film.

