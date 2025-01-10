It looks like Payal has decided to move on to her next project. It has been reported that Kapadia's next will be a film set in Mumbai and that she is eyeing a potential trilogy

In Pic: Payal Kapadia

Payal Kapadia was in the news for her acclaimed project All We Imagine As Light. The Kapadia directorial won big at Cannes, got nominated for the Golden Globes, and is winning the hearts of the audience. Now, as the film has been released on an OTT platform, it looks like Payal has decided to move on to her next project. It has been reported that Kapadia's next will be a film set in Mumbai and that she is eyeing a potential trilogy.

Payal Kapadia to make a film about Mumbai

Payal told Variety, “I started writing my next movie, and it’s also going to be a film in Bombay. It’s a bit early, but I’m thinking about doing two more films in Bombay and having this kind of a trilogy.”

In the same interview, Payal Kapadia reacted to criticism she received for her highly acclaimed All We Imagine As Light from Jahnu Barua, head of India’s Oscar committee. While responding to his comments about her film being "very poor technically," she said, “I don’t know what he meant… maybe I’ll meet him one day and ask him.” Regarding the Oscar submission decision itself, she added, “It would have been nice if we were selected, but it’s just a process. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t… My entire movie was made by applying to grants. We didn’t get many, but we got some, and we made the film finally. So, it’s just part of the process. You have to take things as they come.”

About All We Imagine As Light

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India. The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to the beach town of Ratnagiri allows them to confront their desires.

In 2024, the film won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. It recently won the Best International Feature at the New York Film Critics Circle, as well as the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024. Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, also mentioned it in his list of favorite movies of 2024.