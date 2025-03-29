Breaking News
All We imagine as Light director Payal Kapadia trains attention to her next project

29 March,2025
All We imagine as Light's director says she will back two movies based in Indian cities that, together with her last film, will form a triptych

Payal Kapadia. Pic/AFP

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia says she is planning two films in the follow-up to All We Imagine as Light (2024), her surrealist drama that was one of the most celebrated films of 2024 and won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.


The two projects along with her the last film will form a triptych, all set in Mumbai, Kapadia told entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter in Hong Kong, where the movie won the Best Film at the 18th Asian Film Awards. “I have two new films in mind. Together with All We Imagine as Light, they will form like a triptych. Not a trilogy, because that would imply that they are a connected story. They will be different pieces, all set in Mumbai,” Kapadia said.


All We Imagine as Light, an official India-French co-production, follows the story of two Malayali women Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) and their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam) as they navigate love, longing and loss in Mumbai. The film created history last year when it became the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. It was followed by nominations at major award ceremonies, including Golden Globes where the film received nods for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction.


Though Kapadia didn’t reveal much about her new ventures, she said she will continue to tell stories of women through her work. “I’m always interested in Mumbai being a very accepting space for people from all over our country to come to live and work—especially from a woman’s point of view, because it’s not always easy for a woman to live alone in many parts of our country. But in some cities—like Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai—these things are possible and accepted. So the next movie[s] [are] again going to be simple stories about women—especially those working women from other parts of the country—and the difficulties and the pleasure of living in cities,” the filmmaker said. “It’s such a long process to make movies like this, so I think every time I’m going to learn something. I’m trying to stay open to what the next experience gives me.”

