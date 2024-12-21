Netizens are irked with FFI once again for its poor selection for Oscars 2025. All We Imagine As Light after being snubbed by FFI has taken top spot in Barack Obama's favourite movies of 2024

All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has been the rage all year. After winning the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, the movie set in Mumbai has been making international waves. Now, the films has earned the top spot in former US President Barack Obama's list of favorite movies of 2024. Obama annually releases a lit of movies and music that he enjoyed and presents it as his recommendation to his followers across the globe.

Barack Obama's favourite movies of 2024

"Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year," wrote Barack Obama sharing the list.

Apart from All We Imagine As Light, the list also includes names like Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Lan, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part 2, Anora, Didi, Sugarcane, and A Complete Unknown.

Here are my favorite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist – and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to. pic.twitter.com/MK51Z77uEb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 21, 2024

With Obama giving a shout-out to the film, it has once again led to Indian netizens calling out the Film Federation of India (FFI) for not choosing AWIAL as India's official entry for the Oscars. The FFI instead sent Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' which is now out of the Oscar race after failing to make it to the shortlist.

A user wrote on X, "Even Obama likes 'All we Imagine as Light' but India has to send in subpar movies showcasing villages to gather sympathy votes at the oscars. Bollywood, Indian cinema, as I knew it, is dead."

"Everytime I see AWIAL's new achievement, each time I feel the selection committee has made the biggest possible blunder by sending lapata ladies over AWIAL," wrote another user.

"wow even barack obama recommends all we imagine as light, the ffi is a highly incompetent organisation," wrote another user.

About All We Imagine As Light

"All We Imagine As Light' follows the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their desires and emotions.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India).

In addition to its Grand Prix win, AWIAL has also been nominated for two Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards 2025.