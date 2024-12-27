All We Imagine as Light made history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix

All We Imagine as Light poster

Experience the journey of light and resilience as Disney+ Hotstar brings the critically acclaimed All We Imagine as Light to your screens on January 3, 2025. Directed by the visionary Payal Kapadia, this evocative drama explores the intertwined lives of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai—Prabha, a straitlaced woman yearning for her absent husband, and Anu, her outgoing roommate entangled in a forbidden love affair. Through their friendship, the film captures themes of love, identity, and the contradictions of life in the city.

All We Imagine as Light scripted history at Cannes 2024

All We Imagine as Light made history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix. The film has received overwhelming acclaim, including topping the BFI’s Sight & Sound poll for the best film of 2024, the Asia Pacific Screen Awards Jury Grand Prize, the Gotham Award for Best International Feature, and more. It has also received Golden Globe nominations for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director for Payal Kapadia, making her the first Indian woman director to achieve this historic feat. This further cements the film's legacy as one of the most significant releases of the year. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad who have delivered powerful performances in pivotal roles.

All We Imagine as Light team excited about its OTT release

Talking about the streaming release, Director Payal Kapadia said, “I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience.”

Kani Kusruti, portraying Prabha expressed, "When I read the script, what struck me most was the profound self-discovery and quiet transformation of Prabha. Working with Payal was a serendipitous experience. She creates a nurturing workspace where everyone can grow while listening intently and helping us discover our characters with care.”

Divya Prabha, portraying Anu expressed, “Stepping into Anu’s shoes was both thrilling and unfamiliar. Through her story, I understood the beauty of living in the moment and discovering love, hope, and freedom without constraints. Payal’s clarity created a sense of security for me. Her deep attention to detail allowed me to fully immerse myself in the character.”

Chhaya Kadam, who delivers a moving performance as Parvaty said, “Playing Parvaty was an emotional journey for me. All We Imagine As Light speaks to the quiet strength that so many women embody, even when the odds are stacked against them. To be part of a story that uplifts these voices has been truly rewarding. I hope audiences all across the country enjoy the film.”

Mark your calendars for January 3, 2025, and prepare to be swept away by a film that has redefined storytelling in Indian cinema. All We Imagine as Light will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.