Watch video! Amaal Mallik: Jasmin Bhasin and I are working towards something together

Amaal Mallik and Jasmin Bhasin, became a popular onscreen couple, after the actress featured in Amaal’s song ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfa.’ ‘Jasmaal’ fans have been awaiting a reunion. Mid-day.com recently caught up with the singer-composer and he answered the frequently asked question! The singer-composer has been celebrating his hundredth release 'Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun.'

Amaal said, “We are working towards something. Woh log dukhi hai ki ‘aapne hamari didi ko maar diya video mein.’ Yes, I drove the car badly, I’m sorry! I cant believe they love our team and chemistry. They made something called ‘Jasmaal.’ It’s beautiful, I’d say thank you to them that they loved our effort in ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfa.’ Now lets make it ‘Pyaar Do Tarfa,’ I’ll work on a happy song for you’ll soon.”

Speaking about how he spends time when he isn’t working on music, Amaal said, “I play a lot of cricket, I wanted to be a cricketer before I became a musician. There was an option of sports or music and music worked out. That time there was no IPL otherwise I would have been a cricketer. Now I’m trying to get as much rest and sleep as possible, that is also important for a musician. Reaching 100 songs, I’ve lost sleep.”

