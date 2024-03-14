On January 14, Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger, aka Amanda Cerny, took to Instagram to gush over the Bollywood actress

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer film 'Cirkus,' has collaborated with French-Cameroonian artist Tayc for a music video. The song is titled 'Yimmy Yimmy,' and is expected to bridge cultural gaps with its unique blend of talents. The song is building up a lot of buzz due to Jacqueline's sizzling dance moves and chemistry with Tayc.

Amanda Cerny gushes over Jacqueline Fernandez

On January 14, Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger, aka Amanda Cerny, took to Instagram to gush over the Bollywood actress. Amanda Cerny, a social media influencer who has been in movies like Babysitter: Killer Queen Fernandez, shares a very sweet bond with Jacqueline. The two never miss an opportunity to hype each other, and with Jacqueline's latest release, Amanda was front row centre to hype her bestie up.

Amanda took to Instagram Stories to post a video of herself vibing to 'Yimmy Yimmy'. The social media sensation captioned the video, “Teach me. I’m obsessed with Yimmy Yimmy. So sexy.” (followed by two lit emojis). " This was immediately followed up by Jacqueline gushing about the influencer: "Who’s that goddess?"

About Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Yimmy Yimmy'

On March 9, Jacqueline Fernandez treated her fans and followers on Instagram with some stunning stills from her music video titled 'Yimmy Yimmy'. The actress shared three looks from the video. The first one is of her wearing rugged shorts with a pink crop top. The second is an elegant one with an ivory satin halter-neck mini dress seated on a pool table. The third is a red co-ord set against a garage backdrop. Check out the pictures below.

The track features the vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and French R&B singer Tayc. The track is a brain-child of Play DMF's Anshul Garg. Jacqueline said, "Songs have played a huge part in my career, and teaming up with Anshul for ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ is another tick mark on my list. He has such a keen sense of music and it was such an entertaining ride shooting for the song. The vibe of Yimmy Yimmy is so refreshing and energetic and I am sure that the audience will love the song too."

Work front

On the acting front, Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle'. 'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

