'Amar Singh Chamkila': Imtiaz Ali reveals initial doubts about casting Diljit Dosanjh, says, ‘I wasn’t sure whether…’

If there's one film that's making the audience go crazy with anticipation, it has to be Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. This Netflix original is definitely one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie stars Diljit in the role of Chamkila, and for sure, many of us think that there could be no other actor who can ace the role better than him. But did you know Imtiaz Ali was sceptical about casting Diljit in the lead role?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz shared, 'You're not alone in this. I also feel when I watch them together or separately that I couldn’t have imagined or there could’ve been nobody who could’ve played Chamkila or Amarjot except for Diljit and Parineeti. However, I wasn’t sure whether it was gonna work out with Diljit for some reason. I thought he might not be able to do it, etc. So I didn’t approach him in the beginning, but it’s a little later that I did, the moment I spoke to him, it was just like a different chapter, and now it’s a sure shot thing, and now I really can’t imagine anybody else doing it,' he said.

Further, while sharing how Diljit Dosanjh has been preparing for the role forever, Imtiaz said, 'In a way, he has been preparing for Chamkila ever since he was born because he was born in those parts. Diljit is also from Malwa, from Punjab, from a smaller place like he knows that language; he knows what it is to be an artist in Punjab and rise. He knows about Chamkila much before I got to know. He knew everything. Like he spoke to me, the first thing he said was that there are many people in this world who think they are the biggest fan of Chamkila, and I’m also one of them.'

About Amar Singh Chamkila:

Amar Singh Chamkila charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.