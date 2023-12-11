Breaking News
Tackling racism, one film at a time

Updated on: 11 December,2023 06:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

As he joins American Sikh as executive producer, Vikas Khanna says protagonist’s struggles resonated with him

Tackling racism, one film at a time

Guneet Monga and Vikas Khanna

We catch Vikas Khanna only days before he is set to head to New York to begin promotional work for American Sikh, the Oscar-nominated American short film that sees him and Guneet Monga as executive producers. Now among the most popular names in the culinary industry, Khanna is no stranger to the subject of racism, having encountered a fair share of hatred when he set out to make a mark outside India. “I’ve been a big fan of Vishwajit Singh,” he says of the film that traces the real-life story of US-born turban-clad Vishavjit Singh, who donned the identity of Captain America to combat racism, and intolerance.
 
“I don’t know if he even knows that. I spoke to him a few hours ago. I’ve been an admirer of his work. I believe a hate crime against anyone is a hate crime against everyone. [The onus is also on] people with privilege who don’t stand up for others. The animated film is only a few minutes long, but it clearly helps the viewer understand prejudice. As a Hindu child growing up in Amritsar in 1984, and seeing your best friends and their families being assaulted, I have never felt that pain leave me. Movies are important, not just for us but for the generations to come. It will help them honour those who were here before us.”


Up next for him is a film featuring Shabana Azmi. “It is about a failed New York chef who [returns to India] to rediscover her passion for cooking. You will see the nuances of cooking, and the sophistication involved in Indian cooking. You will [learn of] the diversity and power of Indian food.” Khanna had previously revealed that for the film, Imaginary Rain, based on his book, he taught Azmi how to cook.



