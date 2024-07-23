Breaking News
'Americans worse than Indians': Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts to sexist memes against Kamala Harris

Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Kangana highlighted a nasty meme spreading on social media that shows Kamala Harris with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown

Kangana Ranaut and Kamala Harris

Listen to this article
Kangana Ranaut recently shared her support for American politician Kamala Harris on Instagram, praising her endorsement by President Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential race.


US Vice President Kamala Harris finds support in Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut



Kangana, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, also condemned the widespread misogyny and backward attitudes towards women in politics, both in India and around the world.


Kangana highlighted a nasty meme spreading on social media that shows Kamala Harris with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, calling Kamala a 'high-end call girl' from the 1990s.

In her Instagram story, Kangana shared her disappointment and frustration over these sexist attacks on Kamala Harris, who has an impressive political career, including roles as California's Attorney General and a US Senator. “Since Biden has endorsed Harris for POTUS, SM is full of such memes… I don’t support democrats but it’s amusing even in America an elderly woman politician who has been Attorney General of California has to face sexism to this extent," she wrote.

Kangana openly criticized American society, stating, “Honestly, these Americans think they are modern and all but they are so regressive, worse than Indians to be honest. Shame.”

Why has Kangana Ranaut been in the news lately:

When a user shared a video of a vendor spitting on rotis and stated that Sonu should eat it, Sonu Sood replied, "Our Shri Ram Ji ate the sour berries of Shabri, so why can't I eat them? Violence can be defeated by non-violence, my brother. Humanity must just remain intact. Jai Shri Ram."

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who’s had a long-standing feud with Sonu ever since ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ following his exit from the film, took to X and reacted to the news of his statement and wrote, “Next you know Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana based on his own personal findings about God and religion. Wah kya baat hai Bollywood se ek aur Ramayana.”

Earlier, screenwriter Javed Akhtar also reacted to the ongoing controversy over the incident and strongly criticized the administration. "Muzaffarnagar UP police has given instructions that on the route of a particular religious procession in near future all the shops restaurants n even vehicles should show the name of the owner prominently and clearly. Why? In Nazi Germany they used to make only a mark on particular shops and houses," Javed Akhtar posted on X.

On the work front, Sonu will be seen in 'Fateh' which also marks his directorial debut. It is based on real-life cases of cybercrime people experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. 'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year. 

(With inputs from ANI)

