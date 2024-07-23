Kangana highlighted a nasty meme spreading on social media that shows Kamala Harris with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown

Kangana Ranaut and Kamala Harris

Listen to this article 'Americans worse than Indians': Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts to sexist memes against Kamala Harris x 00:00

Kangana Ranaut recently shared her support for American politician Kamala Harris on Instagram, praising her endorsement by President Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential race.

US Vice President Kamala Harris finds support in Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, also condemned the widespread misogyny and backward attitudes towards women in politics, both in India and around the world.

Kangana highlighted a nasty meme spreading on social media that shows Kamala Harris with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, calling Kamala a 'high-end call girl' from the 1990s.

In her Instagram story, Kangana shared her disappointment and frustration over these sexist attacks on Kamala Harris, who has an impressive political career, including roles as California's Attorney General and a US Senator. “Since Biden has endorsed Harris for POTUS, SM is full of such memes… I don’t support democrats but it’s amusing even in America an elderly woman politician who has been Attorney General of California has to face sexism to this extent," she wrote.

Kangana openly criticized American society, stating, “Honestly, these Americans think they are modern and all but they are so regressive, worse than Indians to be honest. Shame.”

Why has Kangana Ranaut been in the news lately:

(With inputs from ANI)