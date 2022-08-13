Amit Sadh’s short film honours photo journalists

Written and directed by Lath, Ghuspaith... is a film set at the border between India and Bangladesh. In a land ravaged by militancy and an urgent, devastating refugee crisis, the worth of human life becomes a question many struggle to answer

Pic/Instagram

Amit Sadh’s upcoming short film 'Ghuspaith — Beyond Borders' honours photo journalists of the world.

The actor said, “When Mihir [K Lath] came with the story, I found that we are making the short film to honour the photo journalists of the world, like Danish Siddique who was killed by the Talibanis in Afghanistan while reporting. I knew about Danish from before, and I think it is courageous and brave of all people who report war and crime. It takes lot of guts to be in that kind of a scenario where bombs are blasting and bullets are being fired from all the directions.”

Written and directed by Lath, 'Ghuspaith...' is a film set at the border between India and Bangladesh. In a land ravaged by militancy and an urgent, devastating refugee crisis, the worth of human life becomes a question many struggle to answer.

“Honestly, I am very fulfilled and happy that I made 'Ghuspaith' with Mihir. We are going to Sundance Film Festival and show it to audiences,” Amit adds.

Lath was attracted to tell this story in a quest to bring a humane understanding of a complicated, global issue of refugee crisis. He chose to tell it from the prism of a photo journalist named Manav (portrayed by Sadh). The short film salutes the spirit of renowned brave photo journalists like Siddique, who put their life on the line to serve the people who went through this catastrophe.

