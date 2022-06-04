Amit-Zakir join hands, just for fun

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Tandon, who was the first one to pay Khan for his live acts, calls the latter among the best story-tellers of the country

Amit Tandon


Amit Tandon’s upcoming skit on his comedy show Goodnight India will be a special one. After all, he joins hands with Zakir Khan a decade after the duo collaborated for comic gigs at Tandon’s Gurugram-based restaurant. 

Tandon, who was the first one to pay Khan for his live acts, calls the latter among the best story-tellers of the country. “I remember watching him the first time on stage. His grasp on the language and narration was captivating from the start. I remember giving him his first pay cheque for live comedy, and telling him that his material had potential. It’s amazing how life comes a full circle and we’re back with the people we start our journeys with, doing what we absolutely love.” His show will air on Sony Sab television.





bollywood news Entertainment News

