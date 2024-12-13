D Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess. Personalities from the Indian film industry also took to social media to congratulate Gukesh D for his historic win.

D Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess, beating Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match.

D Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess, beating Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match. The 18-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a blunder by Ding in the winner-takes-all 14th game to dethrone the champion, winning the match 7.5 to 6.5 and becoming only the second Indian to win the World Chess Champion.

Soon after his win, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from well-known faces. Personalities from the Indian film industry also took to social media to congratulate Gukesh D for his historic win. From Kangana Ranaut, S.S. Rajamouli, Amitabh Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ayushmaan Khurrana and Jr. NTR among many others heaped praise on D Gukesh after his historic victory at the World Chess Championship.

Celebrities congratulate Gukesh D

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on X, "T 5222 - Gukesh D world champion chess .. the youngest in the World .. you have made us all so proud .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳because of you the entire World salutes INDIA ..JAI HIND".

S.S Rajamouli wrote: “INDIA MAKES ITS MOVE AGAIN! Congratulations @DGukesh on becoming the world’s youngest chess champion and making the nation proud on the global stage. Jai Hind!”

Chiranjeevi Konidela said, “WOW!!!! Just WOW !!! My heart swells with pride Dear @DGukesh !!! What A Phenomenal Feat!! India is Absolutely Proud of you!! 18th World Chess Champion at the Age of 18 & Only The 2nd Indian in History!!!! Above ALL Becoming the Youngest World Champion EVER!!!! India Rising Mera Bharat Mahaan !!!”

Calling it a historic day for India, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Wow!! a wonderful and historic day for Indian chess. The country is immensely proud of young #gukeshdommaraju, who becomes the youngest chess player (18 years old) to win the World Chess Championship #woldchampion.”

A proud Jackie Shroff penned: “D. Gukesh makes India proud by winning the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship, becoming the youngest ever world chess champion. Congratulations”

Jr. NTR wished Gukesh “many more victories.”

He wrote: “Grand salute to @DGukesh, India's prodigy and the world's youngest chess champion. Here's to many more victories on your journey to greatness. Keep shining!”

A grand salute to @DGukesh, India's prodigy and the world's youngest chess champion. Here's to many more victories on your journey to greatness. Keep shining! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 12, 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana just posted a news article which mentioned:, “India's Gukesh Dommaraju Becomes Youngest Chess World Champion at 18.”

Gukesh D gets emotional after big win

Overwhelmed with emotions after his victory, Gukesh termed it the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference. Gukesh also spoke about an emotional phone call with his mother after his victory, saying, "We were both crying." The young lad was in tears as he finished the game. He stepped out and hugged his father first and started crying in joy.

Reflecting on his journey, Gukesh said he has faith in God and credited divine intervention for his success, which saw him go from failing to qualify for the 2024 FIDE Candidates Tournament to winning it and ultimately claiming the Chess World Championship title.

To the youth, Gukesh offered a simple message: "Keep enjoying chess. You will achieve your dream one day."