Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of 'Jalsa dwar' as fans gather outside his house on Sunday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a glimpse of how his meet and greet looked. Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture from his home in Mumbai, where every Sunday his fans would come to catch a glimpse of the cine-icon.

In the image, the star’s back is towards the camera as a swarm of fans are seen standing outside the gate of his home, Jalsa, just to see their icon.

Amitabh is seen dressed in a kurta pyjama with a shawl wrapped around him and is waving towards his fans. For the caption, he wrote: “Jalsa ka dwar”.

Big B shared another picture of himself and wrote: “The Sunday of anticipation... love... affection... and continuity…. At the gate of Jalsa, there is a scene full of affection; my gratitude since 1982.”

The actor has never failed to meet his fans outside his home unless he is travelling for work. This long standing tradition has been going on for decades.

Amitabh Bachchan's recent health scare:

Bachchan dominated the news recently when reports of him getting hospitalised surfaced. Some reports also suggested that the actor had undergone angioplasty. However, through the day there was no confirmation from the office of the actor or the hospital. Later in the day, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted enjoying a cricket match played by his team 'Majhi Mumbai' at ISPL.

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows Bachchan rooting for his team in the Indian Street Premiere League team along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The ISPL final match between Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai and Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's 'Tiigers of Kolkata' team is underway currently.

Fans were in equal amounts shocked and relieved to see Bachchan all hearty and healthy. "Relex Boys : Ye Amitabh Bachchan ka duplicate hai , asli Amitabh Bachchan Hospital Mai Hai... ," wrote a user.

At the event when he was asked about the reports, he cleared, "All fake news".

On the work front:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath'. His upcoming films include Deepika Padukone and Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki AD 2898'. He will also be seen featuring alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film, 'Vettaiyan'.

(with inputs from IANS)