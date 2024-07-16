King: While reacting to a post and sharing his excitement about Abhishek Bachchan's entry, Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet on his X account

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Abhishek Bachchan playing villain in SRK's King: 'It is TIME!!!' x 00:00

Amitabh Bachchan is super excited about Abhishek Bachchan joining Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Big B has confirmed Abhishek Bachchan's entry in the film. Reportedly, Abhishek will play the antagonist in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account to share a fan's tweet that talked about Abhishek joining King to play a negative role. The fan's tweet read, "Those who have seen Abhishek Sir in Breathe: Into the Shadows, Raavan, and BB will know what level of performance as a negative role he can give. Never ever doubt him. @juniorbachchan,” along with a poster reporting Abhishek fighting against SRK in Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh's King.

While reacting to the post and sharing his excitement about Abhishek's entry, the Big B of Bollywood, shared a tweet on his X account and wrote, "All the best Abhishek .. It is TIME!!!”

all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!! https://t.co/LI6F7gZ1b0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

It was Peeping Moon that shared the first report regarding this topic. It added that Abhishek will “play a sophisticated villain facing off against Shah Rukh's mafia persona.”

The source also added, “Abhishek is an actor whose full potential has yet to be fully realized. He has the ability to astonish audiences when given complex roles. King presents him in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance. Jr. Bachchan was surprised when he was offered this role but accepted it immediately, intrigued by the depth of his character. It’s a special role, and Siddharth Anand has grand plans to present Abhishek in a manner audiences have never seen before.”

The movie marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, who forayed into the movies with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023). She plays the parallel lead with her superstar father in the film, which reportedly underwent a rewrite over the last few months.

While King marks Siddharth Anand's second collaboration with SRK after Pathaan, the film will be the producer-director's first full-fledged collaboration with Abhishek. King, which will also see SRK and Suhana Khan together for the first time, is currently in pre-production.