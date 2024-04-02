Amitabh Bachchan took a ride through the coastal road in Mumbai for the first time and shared his experience of the same

Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan takes a ride through Mumbai coastal road for the first time, shares video x 00:00

Amitabh Bachchan recently took a ride through the newly inaugurated coastal road in Mumbai. The actor took to his X handle to share a video of him travelling in a car through the tunnel. Bachchan seemed impressed by the newly constructed road.

Bachchan was seated in the backseat of his car and recorded the view. "Amitabh wrote in the caption, “Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel!”

ADVERTISEMENT

T 4968 - Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !! pic.twitter.com/5eEGSYwGTz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2024

The lanes of the Coastal Road from Worli to Marine Lines are open to commuters between 8 am and 5 pm, from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli and from 8 am to 8 pm from other entry points like Copper Chimney restaurant and Amarsons Garden. The road is closed on weekends so that the remaining work can be completed within the timeframe.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of how his meet and greet looked. Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture from his home in Mumbai, where every Sunday his fans would come to catch a glimpse of the cine-icon.

In the image, the star’s back is towards the camera as a swarm of fans are seen standing outside the gate of his home, Jalsa, just to see their icon.

Amitabh is seen dressed in a kurta pyjama with a shawl wrapped around him and is waving towards his fans. For the caption, he wrote: “Jalsa ka dwar”.

Big B shared another picture of himself and wrote: “The Sunday of anticipation... love... affection... and continuity…. At the gate of Jalsa, there is a scene full of affection; my gratitude since 1982.”

The actor has never failed to meet his fans outside his home unless he is travelling for work. This long standing tradition has been going on for decades.

On the work front:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath'. His upcoming films include Deepika Padukone and Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki AD 2898'. He will also be seen featuring alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film, 'Vettaiyan'.